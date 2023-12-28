Ad
euobserver
Nurdles are microplastics from the start due to their diminutive size, something also known as primary microplastics (Photo: Davide Mancini)

Investigation

Nurdle pollution: old problem, same legislative challenges

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Marcello Rossi and Davide Mancini, Brussels/Milan,

This is the second chapter of the investigation into plastic pellet pollution. Building on the insights presented in part one, this segment explores the limited efforts made to address the issue and the regulatory gap that prevents holding companies accountable.

Nurdle pollution is not a recent occurrence: the earliest reported sightings of plastic pellets on beaches date back to the early 1970s. Yet no specific legis...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & SocietyInvestigation

Author Bio

Marcello Rossi is a freelance journalist specialising in environmental and climate change topics. Davide Mancini is a freelance journalist and videomaker, based in Spain.

Related articles

Bioplastics industry risks disappointing consumers
Plastic pollution increasing at the top of the Earth
Reporting rules and export ban threaten EU 2025 plastics target
Tug-of-war on bioplastics in new EU packaging waste rules
Nurdles are microplastics from the start due to their diminutive size, something also known as primary microplastics (Photo: Davide Mancini)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & SocietyInvestigation

Author Bio

Marcello Rossi is a freelance journalist specialising in environmental and climate change topics. Davide Mancini is a freelance journalist and videomaker, based in Spain.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections