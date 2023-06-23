Ad
euobserver
World Bank president Ajay Banga (left) speaking at the Paris summit with prime minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed (Photo: New Global Financing PactN)

Wealthy countries slammed for failing to address debt crisis

Africa
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The World Bank and other multilateral development banks are set to find $200bn [€183bn] in extra financing for developing countries by taking on more risk, which is expected to require increased funding from wealthy countries, world leaders announced in Paris on Friday (23 June).

Over 40 heads of state and government had gathered in Paris to agree on a new pact to increase climate financing for the developing world.

The final summit draft text called for the doubling of availabl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
AfricaGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

'Key' Macron climate finance plan met with indifference
Debt crisis undermines climate action in the Global South
The battle to fix the 'rigged' financial system needs a strong African voice
World Bank president Ajay Banga (left) speaking at the Paris summit with prime minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed (Photo: New Global Financing PactN)

Tags

AfricaGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections