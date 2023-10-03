Ad
euobserver
Tunisia's president Kais Saied (2nd from right) has snubbed the European Commission over a migrant-busting agreement signed in July (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU Commission at a loss over latest snub from Tunisia

Migration
Africa
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission was largely silent on Tuesday (3 October) about the latest snub from Tunis over a July agreement to prevent people embarking boats from the north African state in their efforts to reach Italian shores.

When pressed, European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova skirted questions in Strasbourg and instead made general statements.

"I think that the EU is very consistent in whatever we are doing. We are always promoting human rights in every system," she tol...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationAfrica

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU watchdog launches rights probe into Tunisia agreement
EU commission praises autocrat Tunisia for sea rescues
Tunisia's president Kais Saied (2nd from right) has snubbed the European Commission over a migrant-busting agreement signed in July (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

MigrationAfrica

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections