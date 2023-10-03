EU Commission at a loss over latest snub from Tunisia

The European Commission was largely silent on Tuesday (3 October) about the latest snub from Tunis over a July agreement to prevent people embarking boats from the north African state in their efforts to reach Italian shores.

When pressed, European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova skirted questions in Strasbourg and instead made general statements.

"I think that the EU is very consistent in whatever we are doing. We are always promoting human rights in every system," she tol...