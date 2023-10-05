Citizens Assemblies — an idea whose time has come (again)?

As political leaders from 44 countries across the continent gather in Granada on Thursday (5 October) for the European Political Community summit, to be followed by an informal European Council, on the minds of many is how to go about the enlargement of the European Union.
That this is a geopolitical imperative is now sinking in: having spectacularly opened-up the possibilities for Ukraine to join the EU in June 2022, the EU cann...
Niccolo Milanese is director of European Alternatives, convenor of the Citizens Takeover Europe coalition, aiming to create a "Democratic Odyssey" for a people’s assembly for Europe.
