In 2022, almost 10 percent of all 18-24 year olds in the EU had left education early

Analysis

The EU has a lack-of-teachers crisis — here's why

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Four-out-of-ten teachers in the EU are over 50 years old, and the job is not exactly attractive at the moment — either to retain them, or to attract younger generations to fill the gap.

Only seven percent of teachers were under 30, and even before the Covid-19 pandemic, only half of teachers in OECD countries were satisfied with their pay.

As a result,...

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

In 2022, almost 10 percent of all 18-24 year olds in the EU had left education early (Photo: Unsplash)

