Ad
euobserver
Russia has found in Slovakia 'fertile soil' to advance with its Kremlin pro-war narratives, warned EU commission vice president Vera Jourová (Photo: European Union)

EU warns of Russian 'mass manipulation' as elections loom

Digital
EU Political
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU is urging Big Tech platforms to act against the Kremlin's "war of ideas" ahead of the upcoming 2024 European Parliament elections, as Russia's disinformation is flowering on Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) platform.

"Russian war against Ukraine, and the upcoming EU elections next year, are particularly relevant because the risk of disinformation is particularly serious," EU commission vice president Vera Jourová warned on Tuesday (26 September).

"This is a multi-million eu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

MEPs worry Russian disinfo weakens support for Ukraine
EU's shameful silence in face of Orbán disinformation deluge
China's echo of Kremlin disinfo over Ukraine raises EU concerns
Worse than 'deep fakes' — disinfo's new and more-powerful apps
Russia has found in Slovakia 'fertile soil' to advance with its Kremlin pro-war narratives, warned EU commission vice president Vera Jourová (Photo: European Union)

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections