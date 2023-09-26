EU warns of Russian 'mass manipulation' as elections loom

The EU is urging Big Tech platforms to act against the Kremlin's "war of ideas" ahead of the upcoming 2024 European Parliament elections, as Russia's disinformation is flowering on Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) platform.

"Russian war against Ukraine, and the upcoming EU elections next year, are particularly relevant because the risk of disinformation is particularly serious," EU commission vice president Vera Jourová warned on Tuesday (26 September).

"This is a multi-million eu...