EU Ombudsman warns of 'new normal' of crisis decision-making

The EU Commission risks failing to balance fundamental rights in its focus on geopolitics, warned the EU Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly, speaking at Warsaw University on Wednesday (27 September), in a more general broadside against the Berlaymont's "new normal" of speeded up decision-making and lack of transparency.
"Geopolitics risks the de-prioritising of values," the EU ombudsman said. "The human rights elements should not be viewed...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
