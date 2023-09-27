EU Ombudsman warns of 'new normal' of crisis decision-making

The EU Commission risks failing to balance fundamental rights in its focus on geopolitics, warned the EU Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly, speaking at Warsaw University on Wednesday (27 September), in a more general broadside against the Berlaymont's "new normal" of speeded up decision-making and lack of transparency.

"Geopolitics risks the de-prioritising of values," the EU ombudsman said. "The human rights elements should not be viewed...