The EU Ombudsman opened 54 inquiries into delays in public access to EU Commission documents (Photo: EU Ombudsman)

EU Ombudsman warns of 'new normal' of crisis decision-making

Migration
Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The EU Commission risks failing to balance fundamental rights in its focus on geopolitics, warned the EU Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly, speaking at Warsaw University on Wednesday (27 September), in a more general broadside against the Berlaymont's "new normal" of speeded up decision-making and lack of transparency.

"Geopolitics risks the de-prioritising of values," the EU ombudsman said. "The human rights elements should not be viewed...

