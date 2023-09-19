Ad
euobserver
"The world beyond Europe (and the US) is exciting, vibrant, growing by leaps and bounds"

Column

Who's afraid of the Global South?

Opinion
by Shada Islam, Brussels,

Welcome to an exciting new season of the headline-grabbing TV series: "Who is afraid of the Global South?"

The suspense-filled thriller, bringing together superheroes, nasty villains, and in-between fence-sitters, has been on streaming services for a while.

But only true fans and aficionados of the genre bothered to tune in. The series wasn't slick, the storylines were patchy, and those in the starring roles didn't always align with Hollywood standards.

Times change. As a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
OpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. Shada recently won the Catalonia European Journalist Association's prestigious Career Award 2023 for her work on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.

Related articles

Are EU deforestation rules about recolonising the Global South?
Debt crisis undermines climate action in the Global South
Why Putin war crimes 'tribunal' will need backing of Global South
The good, the bad, and the ugly of Macron's Global South summit
"The world beyond Europe (and the US) is exciting, vibrant, growing by leaps and bounds"

Tags

OpinionColumn

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. Shada recently won the Catalonia European Journalist Association's prestigious Career Award 2023 for her work on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections