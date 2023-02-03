Top EU officials show Ukraine solidarity on risky trip

Senior EU officials pledged more military aid and Russia sanctions on a unique trip to Kyiv on Thursday (2 February), as Russian president Vladimir Putin amped up talk of World War Three.

EU countries will train an additional 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers and jointly buy an extra €500m of arms for Ukraine, the EU Commission announced.

A new round of Russia economic and individual sanctions will be in place by 24 February (the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion) and a new Russi...