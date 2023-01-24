To avoid war, enforce the centre

"Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; mere anarchy is loosed upon the world". These were lines William Butler Yeats wrote in his famous poem The Second Coming in November 1920.
At that moment, no fascist party had been part of any election in Europe. However, the end of the First World War was also the end of four more or less stable empires: the Ottoman Empire, the Russian Empire, the German Empire and ...
Koert Debeuf is distinguished adjunct professor at the Vrije Universiteit Brussels and president of the board of EUobserver.
