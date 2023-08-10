Ad
Deserts as well as seas claiming thousands of lives a year (Photo: Nikolaj Bock/norden.org)

Lethal week for EU-bound migrants, as 68 more people die

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Some 41 people drowned en route to Italy, while 27 others died of heat-related complications in the Libyan desert this week.

The latest boat tragedy happened on 3 August when a rickety vessel carrying 45 people was overturned by a large wave a few hours after leaving the port of Sfax in Tunisia, survivors told Italian authorities.

A 13-year old boy, a woman, and two men clung to lifejackets and bits of rubber, before coming across another empty boat floating around.

They s...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

