Lethal week for EU-bound migrants, as 68 more people die

Some 41 people drowned en route to Italy, while 27 others died of heat-related complications in the Libyan desert this week.

The latest boat tragedy happened on 3 August when a rickety vessel carrying 45 people was overturned by a large wave a few hours after leaving the port of Sfax in Tunisia, survivors told Italian authorities.

A 13-year old boy, a woman, and two men clung to lifejackets and bits of rubber, before coming across another empty boat floating around.

They s...