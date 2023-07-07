Ad
euobserver
We forget that industrial cattle, pig and poultry rearing are also responsible for air and water pollution which causes boundless damage to the environment and severely harms human health (Photo: taxzi)

The EU industrial emissions directive vs livestock industry showdown

Green Economy
Health & Society
Opinion
by Faustine Bas-Defossez, Célia Nyssens-James, and Margherita Tolotto, Brussels,

It is now widely documented and understood that the industrial livestock sector is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions and pollution. But with most attention focused on climate impacts, we forget that industrial cattle, pig and poultry rearing are also responsible for air and water pollution which causes boundless damage to the environment and severely harms human health.

Each year around 300,000 premature deaths in Europe are caused by air pollution, and ammonia and methane emis...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Faustine Bas-Defossez is director of nature, health and environment at the European Environment Bureau, where Célia Nyssens-James is lead for food and farming and Margherita Tolotto is senior officer for air and noise.

Related articles

The Big Agri lobby and the EPP threaten to destroy Green Deal
The 'regulatory fatigue' fightback against EU Green Deal
EU needs land reform to stop Big Agri swallowing up small farms
Big Agri's EU lobbying playbook on 'hunger' and a 'refugee crisis'
We forget that industrial cattle, pig and poultry rearing are also responsible for air and water pollution which causes boundless damage to the environment and severely harms human health (Photo: taxzi)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Faustine Bas-Defossez is director of nature, health and environment at the European Environment Bureau, where Célia Nyssens-James is lead for food and farming and Margherita Tolotto is senior officer for air and noise.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections