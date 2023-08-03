EU human rights court silent on detained minority in Turkey

The European Court of Human Rights has refused to help a persecuted religious minority awaiting deportation from the EU-funded Edirne centre in Turkey where rights abuses have been documented.

Demands for the Strasbourg-based court to intervene with interim measures were instead formally rejected by a judge on 21 July. The court has since declined to explain its decision, leaving rights defenders exasperated.

"There is no more information that we can give at this time," said a spo...