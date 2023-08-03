Ad
Some 100 members of the sect are detained at Edirne centre in Turkey. This reportedly includes over 20 children, aged between 1 and 17. (Photo: CriticAtac)

EU human rights court silent on detained minority in Turkey

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Court of Human Rights has refused to help a persecuted religious minority awaiting deportation from the EU-funded Edirne centre in Turkey where rights abuses have been documented.

Demands for the Strasbourg-based court to intervene with interim measures were instead formally rejected by a judge on 21 July. The court has since declined to explain its decision, leaving rights defenders exasperated.

"There is no more information that we can give at this time," said a spo...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

