euobserver
It has been proven very difficult to introduce EU-wide restrictions on PFAS chemicals — widely used across dozens of industries to make products such as cookware, food packaging and cosmetics (Photo: Ryan Detzel)

EU pledge to ban toxic chemicals in everyday products risks unravelling

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU's chemical strategy, unveiled in 2020, included pledges to "ban [non-essential uses] of the most harmful chemicals in consumer products" such as toys, babies' nappies, cosmetics, detergents, food packaging and textiles.

"It is especially important to stop using the most harmful chemicals in consumer products, from toys and childcare products to textiles and materials that come in contact with our food," said EU Green Deal chief ...

Green Economy

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Green Economy

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

