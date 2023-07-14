EU pledge to ban toxic chemicals in everyday products risks unravelling

The EU's chemical strategy, unveiled in 2020, included pledges to "ban [non-essential uses] of the most harmful chemicals in consumer products" such as toys, babies' nappies, cosmetics, detergents, food packaging and textiles.
"It is especially important to stop using the most harmful chemicals in consumer products, from toys and childcare products to textiles and materials that come in contact with our food," said EU Green Deal chief ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
