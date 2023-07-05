EU court upholds decision to strip Catalan MEPs' immunity

The EU General Court on Wednesday (5 July) upheld the decision of the European Parliament to waive the parliamentary immunity of three Catalan separatist MEPs — Carles Puigdemont, Antoni Comín and Clara Ponsatí.

In 2019, nine Catalan leaders in total were sentenced by Spain's top court to nine to 13 years in prison for sedition and the misuse of public funds, over their role in the 2017 failed referendum on independence for Catalonia.

Puigdemont and Comín then took their seats in ...