Monday

25th Jul 2022

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Are there dangerous chemicals in disposable nappies in EU?

  • In October 2020, the French found the presence of several groups of chemicals of concern — such as formaldehyde, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), dioxins and furans, and volatile organic compounds (VOC) — in single-use diapers sold in France (Photo: Wikipedia)

By

Listen to article

As MEPs concerned about people's exposure to harmful chemicals, we have repeatedly called on the EU Commission and member states to take action in order to increase protection levels and we have strongly supported the development of Europe's Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability.

It is now time to deliver on the important promises made, including that to restrict the most harmful substances in consumer products such as childcare articles.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

One of the first opportunities for the commission to walk its talk is to support the proposal for a broad restriction of harmful chemicals in single-use diapers that millions of children wear everyday across the continent.

Parents should never have to worry about the presence of harmful chemicals in the diapers that their children wear every day for several months up to several years.

Unfortunately, the scientific committees of Europe's Chemicals Agency (ECHA) have recently issued negative opinions to a proposal for restriction by the French authorities, which could increase children's protection from exposure to harmful chemicals through the wearing of diapers.

We call on the commission to show leadership and come forth with a proposal to restrict the harmful substances targeted by the proposal in a comprehensive way as soon as possible.

As a recap, in October 2020, the French market control authorities found the presence of several groups of chemicals of concern — such as formaldehyde, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), dioxins and furans, and volatile organic compounds (VOC) — in single-use diapers sold in France.

The substances detected have long been known for their harmful properties, which have been associated with serious health impacts, including neurological, immunological, endocrine or metabolic disorders.

Such impacts are of particular concern for populations in vulnerable development windows, such as young children, sometimes manifesting years after exposure.

It is therefore only logical that the French authorities decided to follow up on their test results and proposed a restriction at European level.

A restriction dossier was prepared and filed at the European Chemical Agency (ECHA), where it was discussed throughout 2021 in both committees for risk and socio-economic assessment (respectively RAC and SEAC).

Precautionary principle?

To our great dismay, both committees have issued negative opinions, on grounds that too many uncertainties prevent the full characterisation of the risk at play, of the costs and benefits associated to the restriction, and in fine its proper enforcement.

First of all, the conclusions issued by RAC are contradictory.

On the one hand, it considers that "the available scientific data and risk assessment do not demonstrate that the substances included in the proposal are present in diapers at levels that pose a risk".

But on the other hand, it also considers that it is not possible to completely rule out the risks arising from exposure to some of the substances, which should "be kept to the lowest possible levels in diapers".

When it comes to the SEAC, the committee considers that the restriction dossier failed to demonstrate "that the potential benefits of the proposed restriction are larger than the potential negative impacts and costs", pointing uncertainties about the risk posed by the presence of the substances, the sources of the substances detected as well as their presence above migration levels, the ability of industry to comply with the restriction, and difficulties to quantify the benefits associated with the restriction.

Meanwhile, it concedes that "the restriction proposed by France would have been practicable, monitorable and the most appropriate measure if an EU-wide risk related to single-use baby diapers would have been demonstrated".

We acknowledge that the current situation, whereby the presence of harmful substances in diapers does not come from intentional addition, presents challenges to the assessment.

Uncertainties are common in scientific discussions and it is healthy that they are transparently documented. Yet, they should not be used as a justification for inaction and that is precisely why the EU treaties and chemicals regulations foresee that the precautionary principle can be used.

In the present situation, a particularly vulnerable part of the population is knowingly exposed to harmful chemicals through a daily consumer product. While the risk arising from this exposure may be difficult to comprehensively characterise, it can also not be excluded. The restriction proposal on the table provides European authorities the currently best available opportunity to remedy the situation.

We therefore ask the European Commission to support this proposal now in order to increase the protection of children today and tomorrow and show its credibility in delivering the promises included in the Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability.

Author bio

Maria Arena is a S&D MEP.

Anja Hazekamp is an MEP with The Left.

Tilly Metz is a Green MEP.

Frédérique Ries is an MEP with Renew Europe.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Nappy tax issue divides EU commissioners
  2. MEPs call to speed up curbs on toxic 'forever chemicals'
  3. Thousands of toxic chemicals face EU restrictions
  4. To beat cancer, Commission must first beat chemicals lobby
Nappy tax issue divides EU commissioners

The European Commission has started legal action against five member states for charging a sales tax less than 15 percent on babies' diapers - but Brussels could become more "family friendly" from next year onwards.

To beat cancer, Commission must first beat chemicals lobby

The EU Commission wants to reduce cancer rates in Europe. So it's imperative this week's chemicals strategy properly regulates substances that can cause cancer - despite the efforts of the chemicals lobby, which has spent years successfully preventing tough action.

Finally, the victims of Utøya got a memorial

A legal battle between locals on the one hand and the state and the labour youth organisation on the other side postponed the inception of the memorial in remembrance of the victims of Anders Behring Breivik.

Why Ukraine needs to enforce Istanbul Convention — now

TV viewers have become familiar with images of bodies in the streets of Ukraine, buildings destroyed, and people crowding onto trains to flee. What has gone mostly unreported is the significant increase in domestic violence, and its grave implications.

Finally, the victims of Utøya got a memorial

A legal battle between locals on the one hand and the state and the labour youth organisation on the other side postponed the inception of the memorial in remembrance of the victims of Anders Behring Breivik.

Column

Is it goodbye to 'pacifist' Germany?

Many Germans saw the country as a benign power that will always favours diplomacy and peace-making over the use of force. Not any more.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Latest News

  1. Are there dangerous chemicals in disposable nappies in EU?
  2. World leaders condemn Putin's Odessa attack after grain deal
  3. UK spy chief: Taiwan's future at stake in Ukraine war
  4. Hungary seeks to buy more gas from Russia
  5. For China and EU, cooperation is our only right way forward
  6. Finally, the victims of Utøya got a memorial
  7. Europe sees Russian gas flows restart, amid winter fears
  8. Draghi's grip on power finally unravels

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us