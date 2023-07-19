Ad
euobserver
Danone's Russian yoghurt business to be run by Chechen warlord's nephew (Photo: Mikel Lizarralde)

Russia now 'totally unsafe' for foreign firms, EU warns

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has become "totally unsafe" for foreign investors, the EU foreign service has warned in Europe's first reaction to the daylight robbery of Carlsberg and Danone.

"The presidential decree [on the asset-seizures] is yet another proof of Russia's disregard for international law and rules, this time by once again targeting the economic interests of foreign companies legitimately operating in Russia," EU foreign service spokesman Peter Stano told EUobserver on Wednesday (19 July).

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

