Russia now 'totally unsafe' for foreign firms, EU warns

Russia has become "totally unsafe" for foreign investors, the EU foreign service has warned in Europe's first reaction to the daylight robbery of Carlsberg and Danone.

"The presidential decree [on the asset-seizures] is yet another proof of Russia's disregard for international law and rules, this time by once again targeting the economic interests of foreign companies legitimately operating in Russia," EU foreign service spokesman Peter Stano told EUobserver on Wednesday (19 July).