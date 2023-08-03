Sweden braces for fresh Koran burning

Another Koran burning is set to take place in Sweden on Thursday (3 August), risking Muslim anger and feeding Russian propaganda.
The anti-Islam protest is to take place at 1PM on the Ängbybadet beach in Bromma, some 10km from Stockholm city centre, according to police permit seen by EUobserver.
The organiser, an Iranian refugee called Marjan Bahrami, "is responsible for maintaining good order at the event," her permit says.
The beach venue is not as confrontational as rec...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
