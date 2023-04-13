AI has escaped the 'sandbox' — can it still be regulated?

Recently I was introduced to the concept of "algorithmic gifts" as part of a research interview on tech lobbying in Brussels. The question was how algorithmic favours might be used to get sway over the direction of debates and policy.
When Twitter released segments of its code a few weeks back we got a first, perhaps unsurprising, answer: far from the professed neutrality, posts from president Joe Biden, Elon Musk and a few dozen selected luminaries such as LeBron James, Ben Shapiro and...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Georg E. Riekeles is associate director and head of the Europe’s political economy programme at the European Policy Centre. Before joining the EPC, he served as diplomatic adviser to the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier and head of strategy, media and diplomatic relations in the European Commission’s Task force for EU-UK negotiations.
Georg E. Riekeles is associate director and head of the Europe’s political economy programme at the European Policy Centre. Before joining the EPC, he served as diplomatic adviser to the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier and head of strategy, media and diplomatic relations in the European Commission’s Task force for EU-UK negotiations.