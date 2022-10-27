Will Europeans' support for Ukraine survive the winter?

As Europe enters winter — with so far mild temperature but soaring inflation — concern is growing over the political price of the economic backlash of efforts to contain Russian president Vladimir Putin.
While gas prices have been somewhat tamed, recession looms over Europe with some arguing that the European Central Bank's intervention might be overkill.
Europeans "are split about the long-term goals" with regards to Russ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
