Ad
euobserver
Surveys show there is a growing gap between the many European governments' positions and the public mood (Photo: Alice Kotlyarenko on Unsplash)

Analysis

Will Europeans' support for Ukraine survive the winter?

Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

As Europe enters winter — with so far mild temperature but soaring inflation — concern is growing over the political price of the economic backlash of efforts to contain Russian president Vladimir Putin.

While gas prices have been somewhat tamed, recession looms over Europe with some arguing that the European Central Bank's intervention might be overkill.

Europeans "are split about the long-term goals" with regards to Russ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
UkraineAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

MEPs worry Russian disinfo weakens support for Ukraine
Russia's war chest 'melting away', internal EU study says
Putin's twin aim: to break Ukraine and West's consensus
Russia blames Western sanctions for EU gas supply problems
Surveys show there is a growing gap between the many European governments' positions and the public mood (Photo: Alice Kotlyarenko on Unsplash)

Tags

UkraineAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections