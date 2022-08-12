Defying Russian bombs, Ukraine football starts 2022 season

Despite the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) is preparing for a new football season.

Given that martial law remains in place, matches will be held without fans, and stadiums will be equipped with shelters for any air-raid alerts.

Frankly speaking, there is no part of the country that is safe from random Russian strikes.

Despite Russian attacks that are flattening Ukrainian cities and towns, sport remains one of the few universal medi...