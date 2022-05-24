Orbán oil veto to deface EU summit on Ukraine

EU leaders will have no good news for Ukraine on the Russia oil ban next week, amid confusion on what Hungary really wants.

"We should not stare at the summit," EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told press in Davos on Tuesday (24 May), referring to an extraordinary EU leaders' meeting on Ukraine in Brussels next week.

"I don't think that this [the Russia oil embargo] will be a topic at the Council that will be decided there", she added.

Von der Leyen formally p...