How spies use women to steal EU secrets

"Thou shalt not sleep around while on delegation" should be the "11th commandment" for EU diplomats travelling abroad, as spies continue to use "honey-traps" in modern times.
The 'commandment' was endorsed by a former counter-intelligence officer from an EU member state, who used to work in Brussels.
The term 'honey-trap' was popularised by Cold War-era novelists, writing about Soviet agents who seduced Western men.
But sex was still being used to steal secrets in today's...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.