Ad
euobserver
What motivates a woman to sacrifice her private life for her country? (Photo: Jane M.)

Feature

How spies use women to steal EU secrets

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,
What motivates a woman to sacrifice her private life for her country? (Photo: Jane M.)

"Thou shalt not sleep around while on delegation" should be the "11th commandment" for EU diplomats travelling abroad, as spies continue to use "honey-traps" in modern times.

The 'commandment' was endorsed by a former counter-intelligence officer from an EU member state, who used to work in Brussels.

The term 'honey-trap' was popularised by Cold War-era novelists, writing about Soviet agents who seduced Western men.

But sex was still being used to steal secrets in today's...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldFeature

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

CIA used Frankfurt consulate to spy on Europeans
Did Russia get Nato's cosmic-level secrets?
Belgium confirms probe into China-Malta spy threat
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections