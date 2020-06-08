EU confused on Israel, as annexation looms

"You can divide a municipality, but you can't divide a mayor in two," an EU official said, in another European muddle on Israel at a difficult time.
"Everybody's waiting for the German EU presidency to see what steps we [Europe] might take," an EU diplomat also told EUobserver, referring to a brewing storm on Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank.
The joke, about bisecting mayors, referred to Haim Bibas, who is in charge of an Israeli town called Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
