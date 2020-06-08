EU confused on Israel, as annexation looms

"You can divide a municipality, but you can't divide a mayor in two," an EU official said, in another European muddle on Israel at a difficult time.

"Everybody's waiting for the German EU presidency to see what steps we [Europe] might take," an EU diplomat also told EUobserver, referring to a brewing storm on Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank.

The joke, about bisecting mayors, referred to Haim Bibas, who is in charge of an Israeli town called Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut.