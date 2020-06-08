Ad
euobserver
Settler graffiti in Israeli-occupied Hebron in Palestine's West Bank (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

EU confused on Israel, as annexation looms

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

"You can divide a municipality, but you can't divide a mayor in two," an EU official said, in another European muddle on Israel at a difficult time.

"Everybody's waiting for the German EU presidency to see what steps we [Europe] might take," an EU diplomat also told EUobserver, referring to a brewing storm on Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank.

The joke, about bisecting mayors, referred to Haim Bibas, who is in charge of an Israeli town called Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Surge in Israeli demolition of EU-funded buildings
Luxembourg takes EU lead on Palestine recognition
EU speaks out against Israeli settler spike
Settler graffiti in Israeli-occupied Hebron in Palestine's West Bank (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections