Russia opens third front in war on Ukraine

Russia has fired on and seized Ukrainian military vessels, prompting EU and US alarm on an escalation of the war on Ukraine.

The dramatic events took place on Sunday (25 November), as EU leaders returned home from Brussels after their Brexit summit.

They began when a Russian coastguard vessel rammed a Ukrainian navy tugboat on its way through international waters to the port of Mariupol in the Azov Sea, Ukrainian authorities said.

Shortly afterward, Russian warships open...