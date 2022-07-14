Ad
Italy back in chaos, as Draghi quits over 5-Star snub

by Alvise Armellini, Rome,

Italy was plunged into fresh political turmoil on Thursday (14 July) as prime minister Mario Draghi announced his resignation after a key ally within his grand coalition government boycotted a parliamentary vote of confidence.

The government survived the Senate vote by a 172-39 margin, but the populist Five Star Movement (M5S), the second-largest member of the coalition, walked out before ballots were cast. Draghi had previously warned that such a snub would have led him to quit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

