EU's post-Covid billions flowing into black hole

It will be difficult to find out, if not impossible, where exactly the more than €700bn that are being distributed to member states in post-pandemic relief across the EU will end up.
The biggest ever economic boost to the bloc's economy will in most cases lack public scrutiny as member states do not plan to publish the details of the beneficiaries.
"We have to be sure as well that all stimulus packages should be available in open data, allowing citizens to follow the money, and t...
Helena Spongenberg is a Danish journalist living in Spain, who is part of Recovery Files — an alliance between more than 35 investigative journalists and newsrooms from more than 20 countries led by the independent Dutch platform Follow the Money
