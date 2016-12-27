Trump: The day that shook the Western world

For anyone who thought that the Brexit vote in June would mark the year's biggest political upset, the real earthquake came on 8 November - the day the US elected Donald Trump.

As with British pollsters and Brexit, US pollsters had predicted that the controversial property developer would lose.

The moment that his victory became clear, at about 8:00 a.m. Brussels time on 9 November, US diplomats in the EU capital began saying he would govern more soberly than he had campaigned.