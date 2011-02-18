Syrian diplomats find it hard to shake old rhetoric

Unfortunately there are Syrian diplomats who find it hard to shake the old rhetoric which uses the Israeli-Arab conflict to divert attention from the many serious problems plaguing a country like Syria.
By repeating the same allegations against Israel over and over again they hope to conceal the harsh reality suffered by the frustrated, repressed and futureless young population in their country. However, the dramatic developments in the ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
