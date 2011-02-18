Ad
euobserver
Curiel: 'the dramatic developments in the Middle East have rendered this tactic obsolete and even pathetic'

Letter

Syrian diplomats find it hard to shake old rhetoric

Opinion
by Ran Curiel,

Unfortunately there are Syrian diplomats who find it hard to shake the old rhetoric which uses the Israeli-Arab conflict to divert attention from the many serious problems plaguing a country like Syria.

By repeating the same allegations against Israel over and over again they hope to conceal the harsh reality suffered by the frustrated, repressed and futureless young population in their country. However, the dramatic developments in the ...

OpinionLetter

Author Bio

Ran Curiel

euobserver

