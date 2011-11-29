Ad
euobserver
Time is running out for euro-leaders, Beijing warns (Photo: Jorge Rodriguez)

Chinese official: Eurozone collapse would be a 'disaster'

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A collapse of the eurozone would be a "disaster for everyone" and EU leaders have not "fully realised" the urgency of the situation, a Chinese official said Tuesday (29 November), adding that Europe's problem is not so much money-related as a matter of lack of confidence.

"We don't want to see the collapse of the eurozone, it would be a disaster for everyone. We want to see a very quick recovery of the eurozone. China is a very firm believer in the euro, in European integration," Hua C...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

