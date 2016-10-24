Ad
Mariano Rajoy is expected to win the parliament's backing on 29 October. (Photo: Pool Moncloa / Diego Crespo)

Spain's Socialists ease Rajoy's path to power

by Sarah Morris, Madrid,

Spain’s Socialist Party has agreed not to oppose its conservative rival's latest bid to form a government, which is likely to bring an end to 10 months of political deadlock.

At a party meeting on Sunday (23 October), the Socalists backed a motion for its MPs to vote against Mariano Rajoy's Popular Party (PP) in a first confidence vote – when he needs an absolute majority – but abstain in a second, when he only needs more yes than no votes.

The motion said this would “unblock the ...

