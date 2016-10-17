Ad
euobserver
Sudan's government-led militia wants the EU to fund its weapons and vehicles. (Photo: Albert Gonzalez Farran / UNAMID)

EU-Africa talks pose questions on aid and security

EU & the World
Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Later this week in Brussels, EU leaders will be discussing forthcoming deals with a handful of African states.

With repressive regimes like Sudan demanding that the EU finance border controls, leaders appear increasingly willing to do almost anything to stop people from crossing the Mediterranean to reach Italy.

Last November, Sudan’s foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour said the EU should help pay to keep migrants from crossing i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU seeks migration deal with African states
Nordic soldiers advised to study French
Sudan wants EU to pay for Libya border crackdown
EU development aid to finance armies in Africa
Sudan's government-led militia wants the EU to fund its weapons and vehicles. (Photo: Albert Gonzalez Farran / UNAMID)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections