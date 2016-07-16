Ad
Soldiers and Erdogan supporters in Istanbul helped stop the military coup

Turkish leaders start crackdown after failed coup

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started a crackdown on the country's military and judiciary and accused a US-exiled cleric of being behind Friday's (15 July) failed coup to topple his government.

More than 2,800 soldiers, including army commanders, and 2,700 judges were arrested on Saturday in what appears to be an effort to clear both institutions of opponents and critics to Erdogan's power.

"This uprising is a gift from God to us because this will be a reason to clean...

