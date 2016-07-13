Cameron's advice to May: Stay close to the EU

On his last day in the House of Commons as British prime minister, David Cameron, advised his successor Theresa May to stay close to the EU.

"My advice to my successor, who is a brilliant negotiator, is that we should try to be as close to the European Union as we can be for the benefits of trade, cooperation and of security," he said during Prime Minister's Questions.

Referring to Scottish fears of being pushed out of the EU and renewed calls for independence, he added that doing...