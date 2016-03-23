Ad
euobserver
Schaerbeek was still under lockdown Tuesday night as raid went on in terrorist hideout (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Brussels suicide bombers 'helped Paris attackers'

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The two suicide bombers who carried out the deadly attacks at Brussels airport on Tuesday (22 March) were linked to last November's attacks in Paris, according to the Belgian state broadcaster.

Radio station RTBF said the airport attack was carried out by brothers Khalid el-Bakraoui, 27, and Ibrahim el-Bakraoui, 30.

Police had been hunting them since a raid on an apartment in the Brussels suburb of Forest, which led to the capture of Salah Abdeslam, the sole survivor of the team i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Brussels attack hits all of Europe, EU leaders say
Brussels chalk tributes call for peace
Victim recounts horror of Brussels attack
Schaerbeek was still under lockdown Tuesday night as raid went on in terrorist hideout (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections