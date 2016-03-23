Brussels suicide bombers 'helped Paris attackers'

The two suicide bombers who carried out the deadly attacks at Brussels airport on Tuesday (22 March) were linked to last November's attacks in Paris, according to the Belgian state broadcaster.

Radio station RTBF said the airport attack was carried out by brothers Khalid el-Bakraoui, 27, and Ibrahim el-Bakraoui, 30.

Police had been hunting them since a raid on an apartment in the Brussels suburb of Forest, which led to the capture of Salah Abdeslam, the sole survivor of the team i...