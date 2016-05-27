G7 warns Brexit could hurt global growth

World leaders gathering in Japan have warned that a vote by the UK to leave the European Union would pose a “serious threat to global growth”.
In their final statement, G7 leaders have said that “a UK exit from the EU would reverse the trend towards greater global trade and investment, and the jobs they create, and is a further serious risk to growth.”
The also said that “escalated geopolitical conflicts, terrorism and refuge...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
