Russia has already slapped a ban on food imported from the EU (Photo: malyousif)

Russia threatens to go beyond EU food ban in sanctions war

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The Russian government may expand its economic sanctions against the west, as its diplomatic stand-off over the Ukraine crisis intensifies.

At a meeting of Vladimir Putin’s ministers on Thursday (7 August), prime minister Dimitry Medvedev stated that the government was considering a ban on flights from Europe and the US travelling through its airspace.

A ban would force carriers to use more fuel to reach destinations using longer flight paths to avoid Russian territory and would h...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

