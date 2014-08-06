Ad
"This time is different" - the EP's slogan ahead of the EU vote (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU election turnout at record low after all

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The turnout for the European election in May fell to a record low, dealing a blow to claims by politicians - based on initial results - that a three-decade downward trend in voter participation had finally been halted.

The definitive turnout for the elections is 42.5 percent, down from 43 percent at the 2009 EU elections and down from the estimated 43.09 percent announced on 25 May, shortly after polls closed.

The supposed upward spike, although small, was seized upon by several p...

