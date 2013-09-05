Ad
The ECB is still prepared to lower interest rates under 0.5 percent (Photo: Valentina Pop)

ECB chief 'not enthusiastic' about eurozone growth

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday (5 September) decided to keep its interest key interest unchanged, despite data showing the eurozone economy out of recession for the first time in 18 months.

It said the rate will stay at 0.5 percent and suggested it may lower it still in the coming months.

"I am very, very cautious about the recovery, I can't share the enthusiasm. These shoots are still very, very green," ECB chief Mario Draghi said at the bank's monthly press conferen...

