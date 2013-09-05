Ad
The EU Commission has denied taking aim at money market funds (Photo: Travel Aficionado)

EU clamps down on shadow banking

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU financial services commissioner Michel Barnier on Wednesday (4 September) laid out plans to regulate the opaque shadow banking sector, saying that it should no longer be beyond "clear supervision."

The shadow banking sector sees firms offering bank-like credit services, involving a range of financial products, but doing so outside the regular banking structure.

The total value of shadow banking assets held across the world is estimated at €51 trillion, representing over 25 per...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

