Thousands of Romanians protested throughout the country against the gold mine project (Photo: Salvati Rosia Montana)

Romania gold mine referendum possible during EU elections

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Three days into street protests against a controversial gold mine project, Romanian President Traian Basescu on Tuesday (3 September) said he may call a referendum during EU elections in May 2014, if society remains "divided" on the issue.

Several thousand people protested in Bucharest and other Romanian cities against a Canadian-run project at Rosia Montana, which is set to become the largest open-cast gold mine in Europe if parliament approves it and Basescu agrees.

