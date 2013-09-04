Romania gold mine referendum possible during EU elections

Three days into street protests against a controversial gold mine project, Romanian President Traian Basescu on Tuesday (3 September) said he may call a referendum during EU elections in May 2014, if society remains "divided" on the issue.

Several thousand people protested in Bucharest and other Romanian cities against a Canadian-run project at Rosia Montana, which is set to become the largest open-cast gold mine in Europe if parliament approves it and Basescu agrees.

Protesters ...