British banks pay out for Iceland rescue deal

British banks have paid out the first in a series of multi-million pound cheques to cover the bill for savers hit by the Icelandic banking collapse in 2008.

The payments, which will be made in three annual tranches of £363 million, will go to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) which insures deposits in UK banks. The FSCS will then repay a loan from the UK government due in April 2016.

Iceland's banking sector, the growth of which had driven a rapid economic boom in ...