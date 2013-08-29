Ukraine urges Russia to accept 'reality' on EU relations

Ukraine's Prime Minister has urged Russia to face the "reality" that his country will create a free trade zone with the EU.
Speaking to press in Kiev on Wednesday (28 August), Azarov said: "After signing the association agreement with the EU, Ukraine will create a free trade zone with the EU - this has to be inevitably accepted as a reality."
He added: "The whole world is changing, the global system of economic relations. But to build a fence to protect yourself from changes usin...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
