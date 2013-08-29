Ukraine urges Russia to accept 'reality' on EU relations

Ukraine's Prime Minister has urged Russia to face the "reality" that his country will create a free trade zone with the EU.

Speaking to press in Kiev on Wednesday (28 August), Azarov said: "After signing the association agreement with the EU, Ukraine will create a free trade zone with the EU - this has to be inevitably accepted as a reality."

He added: "The whole world is changing, the global system of economic relations. But to build a fence to protect yourself from changes usin...