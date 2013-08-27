Interpol open to abuse by 'criminal states'

When Petr Silaev, a Russian journalist, got political asylum in Finland in April 2012 after escaping a crackdown in his home country, he felt safe and began a new life.

But in August the same year, he found himself handcuffed and shoved face-down on the floor of a police car on a seven-hour trip from Granada, Spain, where he went on holiday, to a detention centre in Madrid, where he risked extradition.

"The Spanish police treated me in a mind-breaking way … They kept saying: 'Yo...