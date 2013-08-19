Ad
euobserver
Leon in Brussels on Monday: 'There is violence coming from all sides' (Photo: EEAS)

EU diplomat: Both sides guilty in Egypt

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU's envoy to north Africa, Bernardino Leon, has said events in Egypt are "more complex" than a simple story of the army killing Muslim protesters.

He told press in Brussels on Monday (19 August) the military has a "special responsibility."

He also said media reports it has done the vast bulk of the killing - at least 800 people in the past few days, including some burned alive in tents or shot by snipers - are fair.

But he added: "There are two sides. There is violen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU reconsiders arms sales, financial aid to Egypt
EU diplomat: Egyptian army rejected peace plan
EU convenes emergency meeting on Egypt
Leon in Brussels on Monday: 'There is violence coming from all sides' (Photo: EEAS)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections