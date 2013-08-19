EU diplomat: Both sides guilty in Egypt

The EU's envoy to north Africa, Bernardino Leon, has said events in Egypt are "more complex" than a simple story of the army killing Muslim protesters.
He told press in Brussels on Monday (19 August) the military has a "special responsibility."
He also said media reports it has done the vast bulk of the killing - at least 800 people in the past few days, including some burned alive in tents or shot by snipers - are fair.
But he added: "There are two sides. There is violen...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
