EU diplomat: Both sides guilty in Egypt

The EU's envoy to north Africa, Bernardino Leon, has said events in Egypt are "more complex" than a simple story of the army killing Muslim protesters.

He told press in Brussels on Monday (19 August) the military has a "special responsibility."

He also said media reports it has done the vast bulk of the killing - at least 800 people in the past few days, including some burned alive in tents or shot by snipers - are fair.

But he added: "There are two sides. There is violen...