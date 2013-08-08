Ad
euobserver
Putin (r) has angered the US over his handling of Edward Snowden, but relations have been poor for some time (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Obama to visit Sweden after cancelling Putin meeting

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

US President Barack Obama has cancelled a bilateral meeting next month with Russian leader Vladimir Putin following Moscow's decision to grant temporary asylum to fugitive intelligence analyst Edward Snowden.

"We have reached the conclusion that there is not enough recent progress in our bilateral agenda with Russia to hold a US-Russia summit in early September," Washington said in a short statement on Wednesday (7 August).

Moscow's "disappointing decision" on Snowden was "also a ...

EU Political

EU Political
InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

