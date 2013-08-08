Obama to visit Sweden after cancelling Putin meeting

US President Barack Obama has cancelled a bilateral meeting next month with Russian leader Vladimir Putin following Moscow's decision to grant temporary asylum to fugitive intelligence analyst Edward Snowden.
"We have reached the conclusion that there is not enough recent progress in our bilateral agenda with Russia to hold a US-Russia summit in early September," Washington said in a short statement on Wednesday (7 August).
Moscow's "disappointing decision" on Snowden was "also a ...
