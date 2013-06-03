'Turkish Spring' tests Erdogan's rule

Violent clashes between protestors and police in Turkey over the weekend have seen its Prime Minister deny accusations that he is becoming a "dictator."

A violent crackdown on a peaceful demonstration on Friday (31 May) against plans to demolish a park and to erect a shopping centre in Taksim Square in central Istanbul quickly prompted a larger protest.

Pent-up public frustration against heavy-handed government rule and perceived lack of accountability poured out into the streets...