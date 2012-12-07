Ad
Attendees at the European Parliament of Persons with Disabilities (Photo: EDF)

'No money for EU projects discriminating disabled people'

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

As the EU nears a deal on its seven-year trillion-euro budget, disability campaigners are fighting to ensure that EU regional funding is only spent on projects that also benefit disabled people.

“It should be outlawed in the EU that any euro cent is used to produce inaccessible situations for persons with disabilities,” Yannis Vardakastanis, president of the European Disability Forum (EFD), told this website.

The biggest gripes are that money from structural funds – aid to EU re...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

