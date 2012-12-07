Eurozone needs a 'shock absorption' fund

A eurozone-wide 'shock absorption' fund should be created to assist countries in economic difficulty, according to a paper that will take centre stage at next week's EU summit.

The paper "Towards a genuine economic and monetary union", put together by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, maps out a road-map for the eurozone featuring a comprehensive rulebook on banking union and its own 'fiscal capacity'.

But it kicks the prospect of further revisions of the EU treaties...