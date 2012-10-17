Ad
euobserver
Dalli: tobacco firms say the scandal means the new law should be scrapped (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU commissioner pleads innocence

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU health commissioner at the centre of a tobacco lobbying scandal has spoken out to newspapers and on TV to protest his innocence.

Malta's John Dalli on Tuesday evening (16 October) first hit back at allegations of improper conduct with the help of New Europe, an online newspaper on EU affairs, which emailed his statement to journalists in Brussels.

The email noted that Dalli "was unable to disseminate through European Commission [sic] as they did not have the technical capac...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Big tobacco distorted EU treaty, scientists say
EU commissioner resigns in tobacco-lobby dispute
Brussels toughens up on member states over tobacco ads
Dalli: tobacco firms say the scandal means the new law should be scrapped (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections