EU commissioner pleads innocence

The EU health commissioner at the centre of a tobacco lobbying scandal has spoken out to newspapers and on TV to protest his innocence.

Malta's John Dalli on Tuesday evening (16 October) first hit back at allegations of improper conduct with the help of New Europe, an online newspaper on EU affairs, which emailed his statement to journalists in Brussels.

The email noted that Dalli "was unable to disseminate through European Commission [sic] as they did not have the technical capac...